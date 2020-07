Henry "Blair" Hinckley, 84, returned to his heavenly family peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home with his loving wife Judy Neal Hinckley by his side. He is survived by his wife Judy; children: Wendy, Michael, and Neal; his 10 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 11 great-grandchildren. During these uncertain times, we will be holding private family services. Your thoughts and condolences can be shared with the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com