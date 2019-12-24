|
Henry "Hank" Bill Pollman, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 23, 2019, at his home.
Henry was born October 3, 1925, in Telluride, Colorado, to Stanley Rogers and Louise Pollman. He grew up and attended schools in Telluride and graduated from Telluride High School in 1943. He worked for the Telluride Mines Incorporated until he entered the United States Army where he served honorably.
He went on to attend and graduate from the National Radio Technical School in Los Angeles, California, in 1949. This started his career path in electronics- radio and television broadcasting, air line electronics, and industrial electronics.
On December 20, 1952, he married Kathleen D. Jones in Durango, Colorado. Together they had three children: Michael, Alice, and Andrew. They later divorced in 1975.
On February 27, 1981, he married Nancy Jean Gabbert Jensen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Henry and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Henry worked for Westinghouse at Naval Reactors Facility (NRF) as a Senior Electronics Technologist for 30 years. He retired in 1987.
Henry was an avid skier and certified ski instructor for 17 years. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved music, stamp collecting, reading.
Henry is survived by his loving wife; children, Michael David (Debbie) Pollman of Londonderry, NH, Alice Jean (Jeff) Mousseau of Boise, ID, and Andrew Jon (Trina) Pollman of Menan, ID; step-children, Debbie (Gary) Miller of Houston, AK, Randall Jensen of Wasilla, AK, and Steven Jensen of Deschutes, OR; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.
Military rites will be performed by the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 24, 2019