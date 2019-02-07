Resources More Obituaries for Hershal Ivie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hershal Ivie

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Hershel Lyle Ivie, 94, of Mackay, Idaho, our father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on Feb. 5, 2019, of natural causes.



Hershel was born in Mackay, Idaho, on Aug. 2, 1924, to Lyle Evan Ivie and Bula Frandsen. He grew up and attended schools in Chilly and Mackay, Idaho. On June 25, 1947, he married Kathryn Geneva Sollender in Boise, Idaho. Hershel enlisted in the Army on March 16, 1943. He served in the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries received in the Battle of the Bulge. For the majority of his working career, he owned and operated Mackay Equipment Company. He was involved in community and church service throughout his life. He fulfilled many callings in the Mackay Ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including Bishop. He also enjoyed serving in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. He and Kathryn served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in McAllen, Texas.



Survivors include his children, Neil (Barbara) Ivie, Suzanne Unger, Shannon (Larry) Barnes, Evan (deceased) (Lynette Ivie Williams), Phillip (Tonya) Ivie, Julie (Kevin) Whitcomb, Jennifer (Brent) Poulter, Lucy (Mark) Pope, Ramona (Steve) Ivie-Star, Cameron (Carine) Ivie and Dallin (Kathy) Ivie; over 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and and a brother, Don Ivie. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; son Evan; parents, Lyle and Bula Ivie; three sisters, Mary, Dorothy and Norma; and granddaughter Tiffany.



His funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Moore Stake Center of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be in the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay, Idaho, under the direction of the Anderson Family Funeral Home. Published in Post Register on Feb. 7, 2019