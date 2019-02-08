Resources More Obituaries for Hilda Fisher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hilda Fisher

1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Hilda Fisher, 97, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.



Hilda was born March 2, 1921, in Perry, ID, to Henry Perry and Eleanor Yates Perry. She grew up and attended schools in Grace, ID.



On July 22nd, 1943 she married Stanley E. Fisher in Jackson, Wyoming. They had 2 children, baby Joseph Fisher who died during child birth and Steven Fisher. Hilda and Stanley made their home in Idaho Falls.



Hilda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many things including oil painting, cross stitch, canning, cooking and keeping a beautiful garden. Hilda really liked to tell stories of her youth growing up in rural Idaho with her brothers and sisters. One of her favorite stories was when they rode to school in Grace on a horse at times. Another highlight for her was talking about her mother and how beautifully she could play the piano. She moved to Boise in her last few years to be closer to her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Hilda is survived by her loving son, Steven Fisher; grandsons, Anthony Fisher (Angie), Mark Fisher (Heather), Ryan Fisher (Robyn) and great grandsons, Dustin, Alex, Henry and Bryce; siblings Ray Perry and Florence Greaves.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Fisher; son, Joseph Fisher; parents, Henry and Eleanor Perry; siblings Yates Perry, Stanley Perry, Wayne Perry, Lyman Perry and Emma Eames.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A gathering will be held with family and friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home. The burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery directly after the funeral service.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 8, 2019