Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda (Baldwin) Roberts


1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Hilda (Baldwin) Roberts Obituary
Hilda was born in Blackfoot to Hilda Ostberg and Lorenzo (Ren) Baldwin. Her siblings are Virgil Baldwin, Sharon Campbell (deceased), Arthela Lacey, Zoe Ann Hall. She was known to most as a "Witness to Jehovah God".

She was a picture framer at Cushman's Paint and Glass and Mansanarez Art and Frame. She sailed most major lakes in Idaho and Wyoming area as first mate. She skied many slopes in the area with family. She hiked dozens of trails in the mountains of eastern Idaho and Wyoming. Roller skated with her kids and grandkids at Deleta. Soared out of the airport in Pinedale Wy. Canoed several stretches of the Blackfoot and Snake Rivers. Kept a lovely yard at 1490 Lemon Street.

Cancer overcame her for one week and ended this life. She was flooded with friends before and during her last week and blessed to be cared for by

Blackfoot Hospice and Hawker Funeral Crematory.

Thanks to all! Especially Jehovah God.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -