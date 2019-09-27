|
|
|
Holly Elizabeth Dixon Woodcock was born December 23, 1962 to William Dennis and Celestine "Tina" Dixon in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She passed away in her home on September 25, 2019.
She was eighth of nine children raised in Osgood on the family farm. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1981. She met the love of her life, David Woodcock, they dated for three whole weeks, and married on September 28, 1984. She and Dave soon moved to Montana after getting married and ranched in the Dillon area. The ranching life was one she always loved with frequent reminiscing of the rustic, two room "shack" they lived in out on the prairie. They raised three kids together, Crystal, Aubrey and David, plus many "adopted" friends that were always considered her children.
Holly and Dave moved back to Idaho in 1990, after the birth of their youngest child. Holly raised her kids until they went to school, and then she pursued her passion in health care. She earned her LPN in the 1990s, and continued her education to later earning her Bachelors in Nursing, and recently graduated with her Masters in Nursing, in 2017. She loved learning and joked many times that she could be a permanent student, if only the cost were free! With her ambition and love for learning, she started teaching for Eastern Idaho Technical College, now College of Eastern Idaho, where she was the Director of the CNA program. She had a passion for teaching and sharing her knowledge with her students helping them achieve their dreams of nursing and the health care world.
Holly loved her family above everything else in the world. She was known for her big heart, and caring spirit. She was a friend to everyone and accepted everyone into her life. She loved her grandkids above all, and every visit, video chat or call, always made her day.
She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Crystal (Tom) Darland, and Aubrey (Brandon) Hoxie, and son, David. Her grandchildren, Emma Rae, Jesse, Abel, Aiden and Parker. Her siblings Debbie (Cory) Chadband, Carl (Terri) Dixon, Gary (Kim) Dixon, Diane (Scott) Hartley, Billy (Daniele) Dixon, Teri (Steve) Butz, Beverly Dixon, and her youngest brother, Mark (Lorri) Dixon and all her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Tina; brother, Thomas; and great nephew, Owen.
A viewing will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main Street, Rigby, ID) on Sunday, September 29th from 6-8pm. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in Honor of Holly at "The Venue" (142 E Main Street, Rigby, ID) on Monday, September 30th, from 2-5pm; memories will be shared at 3:30p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be sent to in honor of Holly. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Sept. 27, 2019