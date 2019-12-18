|
Houston James Hansen passed away in a tragic plane accident with his loving father Jake, grandfather Jim, great-grandfather Jim Sr., and five other beloved family members on November 30, 2019, in Chamberlain, South Dakota at the tender age of 5.
Houston was born January 24th, 2014, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jacob James Hansen and Chelsie Tueller Hansen. We anxiously awaited Houston's arrival and felt so blessed to have our beautiful baby boy bring such a sweet spirit into our home. All of his aunts, uncles, and especially his grandparents adored our little Houston. Jake was so excited and proud to have a son to carry on the Hansen name as the fourth generation. He loved the name Houston Hansen because it sounded like a superhero.
Houston wanted to do whatever Jake was doing. He was like his dad and had a love for horses at very young age. He loved to feed the horses no matter how cold it was outside. Houston begged to go to work with his dad and looked forward to Jake driving him to school. They enjoyed doing so many things together including playing and watching sports, fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes and snow machines, and definitely going to Jazz games. Houston also loved swimming, surfing behind the boat, and all kinds of outdoor adventures with the cabin as home base. Houston was the best little traveler and enjoyed experiencing new things with his mom and dad.
Houston attended Miss Natalie's preschool for two years and then kindergarten with Mrs. Dallimore at Cloverdale Elementary. Houston had an electric smile that would light up a room. He was a sweet friend and part of the school's Junior Hero Service Club. He worked hard in school and earned his alphabet crown, which he was so proud of. School was exciting to Houston, and he was eager to learn. He liked his homework and enjoyed reading to anyone who would listen. He loved trying to teach his brother the new things he was learning in school and would patiently work with Cooper on words and sounds. He was the brightest little boy whose classmates appreciated him for being an instant friend to anyone he met.
Houston was so excited when he became a big brother to Cooper and welcomed him with open arms and an endless amount of love and energy. Houston was the best helper when it came to feeding, changing, or even being quiet while Cooper napped. He told everyone about his baby brother.
Houston had a creative little mind, and he most recently loved to make artwork for all to see, often mailing it to loved ones. He painted pictures with watercolors that had every color combination you could imagine. He loved new coloring books and writing his name in chalk on the driveway. Houston would find random words to create his own sentences and have us read it to him.
Houston loved to attend church and go to his primary classes where he was blessed with the best teachers. He happily learned new songs and enjoyed performing in primary programs. He attended youth activities with his dad and wanted to be just like the older boys that he befriended there. Houston showed love for his Heavenly Father by the way he treated others. He spread happiness everywhere he went and would quickly light up a room with his big smile and contagious laugh. He emulated so many qualities of the Savior as he was naturally loving, kind, thankful, helpful, and quick to forgive. Houston always seemed older than he was.
We're so thankful for the time we were blessed to spend with Houston and look forward with faith to a happy reunion with him someday.
Houston is survived by his loving mother, Chelsie Tueller Hansen; brother, Cooper Jacob Hansen; grandparents, LeAnn Hansen and Todd and Susan Tueller; great-grandparents, Coralie Hansen, Evelyn Hart, Brent and Kaye Tueller, and L. Wade and Dorothy Ball; his adoring aunts and uncles, cousins, teammates, and friends.
Services for Houston Hansen will be combined with services for his father, Jake Hansen, and his grandfather, Jim Hansen, and will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center (3934 E 49th S). The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations at the church.
Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
If you would like to donate to Houston's family during this time, donations may be given at the Bank of Commerce to the Jake and Houston Hansen Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019