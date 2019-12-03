|
Howard Nelson Romero, age 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Howard was born August 13, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ervin Romero and Eleanor Nielson. After serving a mission in Australia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he married Christy Ross in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1962.
Howard received a masters degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah and worked as an engineer in various positions, the last 28 years of his career with the INL in Idaho Falls. He also worked tirelessly and selflessly for family, friends, home, and church. When he wasnt working, he especially liked to spend time with his family; fish, hunt, and otherwise be outdoors; root for BYU sports teams when they won; and shop for bargains of all kinds.
Howard is survived by his wife Christy; their five children, Troy Romero (Kim), Alan Romero, Melissa Jones (John), Ryan Romero (Maegan), and Cami Young (Mark); 23 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parley Ward, 2055 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour before the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2019