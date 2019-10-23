Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Hugh Hunter


2019 - 2019
Hugh Hunter Obituary
Hugh Vaughn Hunter, 87, of Boise (formerly of Rexburg), passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at a Meridian, Idaho, hospital of natural causes. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3700 S. Maple Grove Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow the service at the Melba Cemetery. To offer condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 23, 2019
