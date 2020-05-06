Hundley Merton Kline, born August 31st 1920, passed peacefully away on May 1st. He was proceeded in death by his first wife Margaurite McArthur Kline, his second wife Maureen Willis Kline, and his daughter Mary Francis Kline. He is survived by his seven children: Merton, Cynthia, Lynette, Eric, William, Kelli, and Holly. Hundley was an accomplished violinist and mechanical engineer of about 45 years. He worked on the NASA Mercury Mission, designed parts of aircraft landing gears, breaks for cars, and ended his career at the Idaho Nuclear Lab site in 1992. Mr. Kline was also a courageous leader culturally-he was one of the first Americans to break down social prohibitions against interracial marriages. Dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and great great grandpa was loved, respected, and will be missed.



