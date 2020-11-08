Hyrum Richard Moss, 76, of Tremonton, Utah, died on November 5, 2020 at the Gables Care Center in Brigham City, Utah, of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on February 25,1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is the son of Arlo James Moss and Marie Hunter Moss. He attended school in Ririe, Idaho and graduated from Ririe High School. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northern California mission. He married his high school sweetheart, Eldene Williams, on January 25, 1964, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. He graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor's degree in Economics and then continued his education at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he obtained his PhD in Economics. He worked for Boise cascade and then Motorola, but the job he loved most was teaching at Ricks College. Dick was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to study the scriptures. His hobbies were hunting and fishing and he got into leatherworking after he retired. Survivors include his wife, Eldene Moss of Tremonton, Utah, his children Robin (Scott) Merrill of Lehi, Utah, David (Sarah) Moss of Delta Junction, Alaska, Maria (Jeff) Luke of Middleton, Idaho, Rich (Jamie) Moss of Highland, Utah, and Kathi Basarab, of Fairtown, Ohio. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Janet (Steve) Hurzeler, and Patti (Norman) Landon. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Arlo Moss, his brother Jim Moss, his sister Joanne (Moss) Wilding, and a grandson, Hyrum Jacob Moss.There will be a viewing and family will visit with friends on November 13th at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel, located at 101 West Main Street Rigby, Idaho, from 11:30-12:30. There will be a graveside service for family immediately following the viewing. His burial will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Integrity Hospice Group and the staff at the Gables Care Center for their wonderful help in taking care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. May his reunion with loved ones and friends be incredible!