Ida Christiansen Arave, 84, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away August 6, 2020. For the past two years she resided with her daughter in Idaho Falls.
Born February 24,1936, at her home in Moreland, Idaho, Ida was the 8th child in a large and loving family. She attended school in Moreland and later at Snake River High School. Early in her life, she learned to work hard on the family farm. After graduating from high school she attended Ricks College and business school.
On June 13,1956, she married her eternal love, Alvin E. Arave, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They became the parents of five daughters, Christine, Valine, llene, Marie, and Joan. They settled and raised their family in Coltman, Idaho.
Ida was a devout Christian and member of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served the church throughout her life in various callings such as Relief Society leadership, teaching, singing in the choir, making quilts, family history name extraction, and visiting sisters in the ward. She and Alvin served a full time mission 2002-2004 at the LDS Family History Center in Salt Lake City.
She was a superb mother, caring grandmother, and loyal friend. As a wife, she supported her husband during his education, and in his many career and church leadership roles. One of her great talents was compassionate listening. She spent a lot of time with Alvin and the girls snowmobiling, camping, and boating. She was an expert seamstress who made all of her daughters' clothes. She was also known for her beautiful quilting, crocheting, doll collection, and love of reading. In recent years, she made and donated hundreds of crocheted hats and pieced quilt tops to the humanitarian center.
Ida is survived by her daughters, Christine (Allen) Quinn of Moses Lake, Washington; Valine (Paul) Quinn of Midway, Utah; llene (Joel) Trent of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Marie (Jerry) Thun of Montrose, Colorado; and Joan (Kelly) Hale of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 22 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren; and her youngest brother, DeVar Christiansen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Earl Arave, who died in 2018; parents, Gerald Neils Christiansen and Florence Ida Wheeler Christiansen; brothers, Rex, Lowell, Clyde, and Howard Christiansen; as well as her sisters, Beth Olsen, Lois Olsen, and Marva Layton.
Graveside Services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South in Idaho Falls, with son-in-law, Jerry Thun, officiating.
