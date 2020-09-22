Ida Doriene Egan Farnes, 86, of Ammon, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Doriene was born on April 6, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the first child of Merlin Howard Egan and Ida Ruth Durrant Egan. She was later joined by sisters, Jeanette and Arlene; and brothers, David and Steven.
Doriene attended elementary school in Idaho Falls, and then her family moved to Ammon where she finished her schooling. She graduated in the first graduating class from the newly formed Bonneville High School.
On October 14, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Glen Harold Farnes. Doriene worked for then First Security Bank until becoming a mother, and then she took some time off to raise their daughter. After her daughter was in junior high school, Doriene returned back to the bank, now Wells Fargo Bank, and worked as a secretary until she retired in 1997. Doriene was a kind, caring, and loving mother, homemaker, and friend. She loved to cook and sew for her family and friends. Doriene was instantly your friend and very concerned about you when she met you.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many callings in the church. She served as Primary President, Primary teacher, Relief Society Councilor, Relief Society President, and Young Women's leader. After both Glen and Doriene retired, they served a mission at the Idaho Falls Genealogy Library. Doriene loved to index and search for her ancestry. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Doriene is survived by her loving husband, Glen of Ammon; daughter, Carol Sue (Rodney) Scott of Idaho Falls; sisters, Jeanette (Dale) Ricks of Gooding, ID and Arlene (Art) Fullmer of Iona, ID; and sisters-in-law, Alysia Egan of Idaho Falls and Deon Egan of Ririe, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, David and Steven.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Drive, with Bishop Jeremy Caballero of the Ammon 5th Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
