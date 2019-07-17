Resources More Obituaries for Ida Fuller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ida May Fuller

An Amazing Woman Nearly 105 Years Old



Ida May Fuller age 104 years-11 months-7 days went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ida was born on June 30, 1914 in Stella, Cowlitz County, Washington to Harry J. and Bertha Ann (Boyd) Redman.



She married the love of her life, Howard D. Fuller on December 1, 1933. They were married 53 years before he passed away January 17, 1989. Ida and Howard had two daughters, Jacqueline and Susan. Throughout their married life they loved to have lots of fun, by going camping and fishing, with all of their family.



Ida was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized July 24, 1949 at 35 years old. She taught Sunday School and served in MIA and as Ward and Stake Relief Society Secretary.



Ida's first job was with Boeing Aircraft during World War II. She was one of the original Rosie the Riveters and her husband Howard, helped paint Boeing Field to camouflage it to look like buildings so the field wouldn't get bombed. Ida made and sold lots of quilts in her early years and crocheted afghans for almost everyone in her family trying to include each new family member.



She worked in Palm Springs, California, as a server and she put on the finishing touches for private dinner parties, in the homes of many rich and famous stars. She met and knew Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Joan Crawford, Kirk Douglas, Mary Martin and many more. She always remembered the special time, when Gene Kelly stood on his chair at the dinner table and personally sang and danced for her the song "Ida Sweet as Apple Cider." She enjoyed serving them and had a great time hearing about their lives and the stories that they told. Some of them were very good tippers. She worked until she was 92 as a private housekeeper during the day, and in the evenings serving private dinner parties, as a second job.



She gave up driving her car when she was 100 years old but continued doing genealogy research daily on her computer, which she had started when she was around 50 years old. She has researched thousands of names and made eleven large books of both her and Howard's lines. Throughout the years, she found many new relatives and shared her research. She became good friends with some of them, including Peggy (Smith) Snead, through Perry Redman.



She lived alone and continued her genealogy and crocheting until she was 102, then following a fall, she went to an assisted living facility for about a year, before she moved into a nursing home where she could get the personal care she needed.



She will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Keith of Redding, CA and Susan Bash of Orem UT; 11 Grandchildren; 37 Great -Grandchildren and 22 Great-Great -Grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Howard, one brother, Harold Redman; three sisters, Pearl Munroe; Eugenia Farkas and Harriet Rezas; two son-in-laws, David Kieth and Steven Bash.



She was be buried next to her husband, Howard, at a Graveside service on June 27, 2019 at Desert Memorial Park, Palm Springs, California. Published in Post Register on July 17, 2019