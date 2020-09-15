IlaMae Stucki, 69, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and so much more, returned peacefully to The God who gave her life in the presence of her husband and all her children on Sunday, September 13, 2020, of complications associated with COVID Pneumonia.
IlaMae was born in Murray, Utah, on October 26, 1950. She was the third child of LaMarr and Marian Osborne.
She married her eternal companion, Kenneth Dee Stucki, on April 2, 1971, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with seven children.
IlaMae's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are her legacy. She lived for them and loved to be with them and show them off. IlaMae took pride in raising her children in her small farming community and taught them right from wrong and how to be good contributors to their community and God's kingdom.
IlaMae was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She valued her testimony and it was only strengthened by her many trials in life. A large part of her life was supporting her children as they served missions for The Church and by serving others as a registered nurse.
IlaMae is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Kenneth Stucki; seven children, Kevin (Brooke) Stucki, Jeffrey (Jackie) Stucki, Paul (Tricia) Stucki, Jared (Tina) Stucki, Mark (Andrea) Stucki, Kendra (Jason) Pincock, Amber (Brady) Sibbett; mother, Marian Edna Osborne; brothers, Joseph (LaWana) Osborne and George (Cindy) Osborne; sister, Joy Ann Scoville; and 34 grandchildren and 1.5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, LaMarr Dansie Osborne.
A public visitation will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, Idaho. A private funeral for family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Milo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 12127 North 75th East. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live via Zoom.
