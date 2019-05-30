Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 Resources More Obituaries for Ilean Cutler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ilean Cutler

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The matriarch of our family, Ilean Mae Williams Cutler, passed away on May 23, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. of natural causes due to age. As she stepped into eternity, she was met by her loved ones. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Ilean was born on April 20, 1920, to Elmer H. and Augusta May Smith Williams in Fillmore, Millard County, Utah. She was the oldest of six children. At age five, her family moved to Idaho, living in Rexburg, Osgood, and Wapello, Idaho. Ilean was raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work. In her sophomore year, she began working for Sandburg Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, to pay her way through high school, graduating in 1939. It was there she met and married her sweetheart, Blaine Cutler. They were married February 4, 1939, in Pocatello, Idaho. While Blaine served in the Army during World War II, she obtained a nursing degree in Washington State. After the war, she devoted her life to her family and home. Ilean & Blaine were very devoted to each other. Blaine passed away July 4, 1997 from cancer. She has lived in Wapello, Moreland, Kimball, and Blackfoot, Idaho, all of her life.



She was the mother of five children: Dorothy Marie Cutler (deceased); Denise Richardson, Elaine High, Durell Cutler and DeVere Cutler. She has 14 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Ilean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. She served in Relief Society, Primary and was a Visiting Teacher. A devoted member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers for 42 years since 1977; Ilean has served as treasurer, parliamentarian, and served in museum artifacts. She had also helped write several histories about her pioneer ancestors.



Ilean is survived by her four children, Denise (Tom) Richardson, Roy, Utah; Elaine High & Durell Cutler, Blackfoot; and DeVere Cutler of Pocatello, Idaho. Also, surviving her is her sister, Opal Jimenez, California, and her brother, Arnold (BernaDean) Williams, of Blackfoot, Idaho.



She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, sisters, Renay Jacobson; Roean Pea, and Vernessa Tripp, a niece, Julie Williams, and nephews, Joseph Jimenez, Thomas Dye, Paul Jacobson and Larry Duncan.



In the fall of 2017, her son, Durell, moved in with her. Up until then, Ilean had lived alone in her home and did all her cooking, housecleaning, and shopping. She wanted to be a very independent woman!



She really enjoyed reading, especially the histories of the pioneers, Biographies of the Presidents & their wives of the United States, Harry Potter, and church and historical literature. Mother loved her flower garden. Her home always had many pots of flowers. Beautiful flowers made her life so much happier. In her earlier years, she enjoyed sewing and making items for her children. She was an animal lover from a very young age and treasured her childhood horse, named Tops. Mother nurtured many cats and dogs throughout her life. Skippy and Champ her beloved dogs; and Petite and Pattie were the most endearing to her. She also had a love for her squirrels and birds. Ilean loved to decorate for the different holidays. Even though it might be just a simple arrangement or a centerpiece, she would acknowledge the holidays.



Mother loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She always took the opportunity when she could to be with them. Mother felt such a void when her sisters, Roean, Vernessa, and Renay passed away and Opal moved to California. She loved her brother, Arnold and her sister-in-law, Berna Dean Williams so very much and appreciated their support and help in her widowed years. Mother treasured her many friendships with her 4th Ward and 15th Ward family. She loved the women in her DUP and the friendships she made there.



In the summer of 2018, she suffered a set-back in her health. She remained in her home under the care of hospice, with her daughter and son, Denise & Durell. In late fall, mother moved into the home of her daughter, Denise, in Roy, Utah. She was then cared for by Denise & Tom, her Legacy Hospice caregivers, Stephanie Reed and Sara Porter and caregiver, Misty Higginson of Blackfoot. Her grandson, Dillon Richardson, provided many hours of care, love and support to her.



Mother was very sad to leave her home in Blackfoot; but hopefully, found comfort with her daughter and son-in-law. She looked so forward to returning to her home and being independent again. Each day she would watch intently at the bird house just outside the dining room door. She loved watching 'mom and dad' bird build their nest and all the other birds that landed on the feeder. She will always be remembered as Tom's "little critter." Ilean had a super sweet personality and an unforgettable chuckle and laugh. She was such a classy lady. We will always love you mom, grandma, auntie, and sis. "God, Be With You Until We Meet Again."



A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries