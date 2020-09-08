Ilene Harding Stolworthy, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 5, 2020, at her home.
Ilene was born February 29, 1940, in American Fork, Utah, to Wilber R. Harding and Elizabeth Blackhurst Harding. She was reared in American Fork. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she earned her Master's Degree in Fashion Design and Communications. She taught Fashion Design and Merchandising at BYU-Provo for six years.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On June 15, 1969, she was married in the Salt Lake Temple. She served in numerous callings throughout the church and was an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ilene was a kind and gracious lady who was always willing to help others in any way she could. She was honored to be involved with the start up of the Humanitarian Aid Center in Idaho Falls. She loved serving in the Temple, and she treasured the associations and friendships she made while working there. She loved life, her family, and spending time at the cabin in Island Park. She loved to travel with friends and did so all over the globe.
Our mom has always been a great example of living a Christ-like life no matter the situation. She was always there for her kids and grandkids-her love was always felt. We love her for teaching us right from wrong, the teachings of our Heavenly Father, and how we should live life. Not that we always have, but she loved us anyway! Mid-July she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer and on September 5, 2020, she went home while surrounded by the love of her kids and grandkids.
We love you, Mom, you'll always be a part of us!
Ilene is survived by her loving son, Edward (Lonnie) Stolworthy of Firth, ID; son, Shawn (Heather) Stolworthy of Firth, ID; daughter, Nicol (Wade) Bybee of Spring, TX; son, Bart (Stephanie) Stolworthy of Idaho Falls; daughter, Stacey (Ryan) Anderson of Idaho Falls; brother, Mark (Jeri, deceased) Harding of Ardmore, OK; sister, Judy Parduhn of American Fork, UT; 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Elizabeth Harding; brother, Ray Lynn Harding; and grandson, Paul Edward Stolworthy.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South. Please bring your own chairs.
