Ileta Mae Dixon, 83, of Menan, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Menan. She was born on August 21, 1935 in Lorenzo, Idaho, the daughter of Arvil Earl Haddon and Ella Lowiene Krupp Haddon.
She attended school in Lorenzo, Idaho through the 9th grade. She married Edward Arnold Dixon in Dillon, Montana. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in Dillon, Montana, Rigby, Idaho and Menan, Idaho. She enjoyed going camping, fishing, dancing, playing pool and being a grandmother and great grandmother.
Ileta is survived by her children: Sherrl (Robert) Jones of Menan, Idaho, Mikki (Bill) Little of Spokane, Washington, Marquetta Hatch of St. Anthony, Idaho, Tina (Richard) Warnberg of St. Anthony, Idaho, Glenda Roberts of Ft. Collins, Colorado, RayLynn (Cherly) Rawson of Dillon, Montana, LaRell Rawson of Menan, Idaho, Kelly Dixon of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Jodie Dixon of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A sister, Karon (Brent) Lyman of Lyman, Montana and brother, Arlin (Dixie) Haddon of Rigby, Idaho. 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Ileta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Arden Haddon, sister, Betty Ostemiller, and a granddaughter Brandy Lynn Luper.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Menan LDS 2nd Ward Chapel (3547 East Menan-Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, Idaho). The family will meet with friends prior to services at the Menan LDS Church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Ashton Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 5, 2019