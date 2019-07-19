Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Ira Despain Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ira Despain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ira Despain

1940 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Heaven gained a beautiful soul on this day July 18, 2019.



Ira Evan DeSpain returned to his Heavenly Father after living a life full of faith, love, and service. Ira or Evan (Evan is what his family calls him) was born on March 31, 1940, in McGill Nevada to Ira Vasco DeSpain and Doris Allred the third of their five children. They later moved to Centerfield Utah where he spent most of his childhood. He lived on the street known as kid alley. He had a magical childhood and told many stories about how he and his brothers terrorized the town.



He married Edna Colby in 1957 and was blessed with six children they were later divorced. He found the love of his life and eternal companion, fishin buddy, shenanigans partner and best friend DeLaine Johnson DeSpain.



Ira loved life and enjoyed learning many things. He enjoyed being a master upholsterer and amateur silver smith the best.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many church positions including a seventy. But his favorite was being a greeter at the door no stress just fun. He loved greeting, teasing and making all he met smile giggle and laugh out loud.



Ira is survived by His wife DeLaine Johnson DeSpain, Children: Deborah (Maurice) Greene of Minot, ND., Edna Diane Eld (Thane) of Ammon, ID., Dorraine DeSpain of Blackfoot, ID., Sheri (Kerry) Rhodes of Grandbury, TX., Iris (Wayne) Briggs of Sheridan, WY., and Glenn Evan (Virginia) DeSpain of Bountiful, UT.



Ira has 21 Grandchildren and 32 Great-grandchildren his eyes lit up when he spoke of each of them.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ira Vasco DeSpain, Doris Allred Demill, Stepfather Glendon Demill, Brothers Vernon Andrew DeSpain, Rolin Wessel DeSpain, Granddaughter Hillary Deane Howard



Funeral service will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Rigby) at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Brian Nelson of the Ammon 26th ward conducting. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 till time of service. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Interment at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 19, 2019