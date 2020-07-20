1/1
Irene Flegel
1917 - 2020
Irene M. Flegel, our dear mother, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, at the age of 102, due to the natural causes of old age. She lived in Idaho for over 80 years. She was living at, and being cared for, by the staff of Turtle & Crane Assisted Living Center.

Irene was born November 1, 1917, near Lodgepole, Perkins County, South Dakota. She was the fifth of six children born to John Miller and Edith Chaffin Miller.

On October 10, 1936, Irene married Christian Flegel, who preceded her in death. She gave birth to five children, three of whom preceded her in death. Irene is survived by two daughters, Delma Bolkcom and Lois Baird, both from Idaho Falls. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served three missions, and her favorite passion was genealogy. Irene continued missionary work right up to the end, having been instrumental in the conversion of one of the residents at Turtle & Crane.

Mom enjoyed her family, gardening, and Family History.

Our family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful services of Hands of Hope Hospice. They were angels of mercy!

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 2550 E. Sunnyside Road. Services are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. For your comfort, please bring a lawn chair and umbrella to the graveside service.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
