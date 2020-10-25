Iva Marie Webb, 59, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 22, 2020.
Iva was born in Folsum, West Virginia on October 19, 1961 to Blanche and Jack Lasure. Iva grew up with 6 sisters and 1 brother in the hollers of West Virginia. She attended Pine Grove High School.
It was around 1985 when she came to visit one of her sister's in Idaho and met the love of her life, Johnny Webb.
Iva loved the outdoors, country drives, many men, and was always up for an adventure. Old Western's and cartoons were her favorite movies.
She really enjoyed life, cooking for family and friends and could make meals out of nothing. Her son's favorites were her famous potato salad and pepperoni rolls.
Iva held many jobs throughout her life, but was a master cook and chances are, if you ever ate breakfast at Stan's, Martha's or Stinger's, it was made by Iva. She was always smiling and treated everyone as a friend.
Iva worked hard her entire life and will be greatly missed by many. All who loved her will never forget her ability to make others laugh, that she was a straight shooter, her hugs, homemade pies, and that for as long as she lived in Idaho, she never lost her West Virginia accent.
Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny and both her parents. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Dawn) of Blackfoot, Idaho and Corey (Shantae) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, 9 grandchildren she loved dearly, and 2 sisters.
At her request, there will be no service.
Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.