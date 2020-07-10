Ivan Ross Huntsman passed away at his home in Shelley on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 90.
Ivan was born February 28, 1930 in Woodville, Idaho to Vernard and Grace Montague Huntsman, the fifth of eight children. His father owned a country store in Woodville and also a small farm. Ivan grew up helping in both the store and the farm. His father bought him a motorcycle so he could get home from school faster and start working! His playground as a boy was the Snake River riverbank, just behind their house. His first seven years of school were spent in a 3-room schoolhouse in Woodville with just three students in his grade. This little school was closed in about 1942, so he spent the 8th grade and his high school years in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School in 1948. He was always involved in high school activities. He lettered in football, track and baseball. He especially loved baseball. He played drums in the school band, served as leader of the Pep Band and was sophomore class president. He was an Eagle Scout.
After graduation from Shelley High School, he ran his father's farm for two years, after which he served a mission in the Texas-Louisiana Mission. At that time, Texas and Louisiana were all one mission and no temple. Now Texas has eight missions and four temples! Louisiana has one mission and one temple.
After his mission, he attended Utah State Agricultural College, where he majored in accounting. During his junior year he served as president of Lambda Delta Sigma, which at that time was a large campus organization for all LDS students. His senior year he served as Utah State Student Body President. This was a great experience and one of the highlights of his life. He was involved in changing the name from Utah State Agricultural College to Utah State University.
In the summer of 1952 Ivan drove a truck for White Star Laundry and he met Betty Barrie who worked in the office. They dated for a month before Ivan went back to school. Two years later fate gave them a second chance and they began dating again. They were married on September 2, 1955 in the Idaho Falls Temple and they have been together for 65 years.
Ivan was in ROTC in college, so was obligated to enter the military after graduation. He entered as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana and then at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. One day, as he was sitting in a classroom, an Army officer walked into the room and said, "The Korean War is over. We don't need all of you soldiers anymore. Would any of you like to go home?" Ivan, and quite a few other soldiers, raised their hands and just as quick as that, he was out of the army! He continued to serve in the reserves for several more years.
He came home and worked for a subsidiary of the AEC (Atomic Energy Commission) for about three years. He then joined his brother, Boyd, where they owned and operated Huntsman's Foodtown in Shelley. He came to know almost everybody in Shelley and always appreciated the many people who were his friends, employees and customers. He was involved in this for 30 years. His children all grew up with good memories of working in the store.
He has served in many responsibilities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Bishop for seven years, High Council for eleven years, stake auditor, and various other callings. He was president of the Shelley Chamber of Commerce twice and chairman of the 50th Annual Spud Day.
In 1979 he and Betty built a cabin in Island Park, where they have enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
After he retired, he and his wife served two missions-one in the Korea Seoul Mission and the second one in the Florida Tallahassee Mission.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Betty Barrie Huntsman, his five children: Lesa Huntsman of Shelley, Kent (Garla) Huntsman of South Jordan, Utah, John (Helen) Huntsman of West Jordan, Utah, Nancy (Douglas) Jones of Phoenix, Arizona and Carolyn (Jarin) Hammer of Ammon, Idaho; twenty-one grandchildren-Lauren, Katie, Ben (Alexandra), Stephen, Caitlin (Val), Dylan, Derek, Shannon, Daniel, Marissa, Brianne, Tyler, Brandon, Erin (Matthew), Danielle, Nathan, Austin (Liesl), Jace (Jamie), Alyssa, Jared and Stockton. These are all great kids. He is also survived by his sisters Mildred Morris of Park Valley, Utah and Linda Taylor of Bremerton, Washington. He has about 65 nieces and nephews, plus their spouses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernard and Grace Huntsman, his sisters and spouses, Bessie Park (Art), Lorraine Ottley, Karma LeVar (Jeddy), Susann Mair (Bill), his brother Boyd Huntsman (Helen Dean), brothers-in-law Royal Morris and Carl Taylor.
The family will visit with friends and family Friday, July 17th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley. Funeral services for immediate family will be held Saturday, July 18th at 11 a.m. We encourage those attending to wear a mask.
. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley.
We are grateful for Aspen/Blackfoot Home Health Hospice workers Tia, Kara, and Carl for their service and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in the name of Ivan Huntsman to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.