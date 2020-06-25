Ivan Luis Vega, 23, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 25, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Ivan was born September 17, 1996, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jose Luis Vega Rodriguez and Angelina Marie Blair-Vega. He grew up and attended Ethel Boyes and Hawthorne Elementary and Rocky Mountain Middle School.
He was a member of the Catholic Church and attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church frequently. He enjoyed taking care of his nephew, Rayden, and spending time with his cousins. He also loved fishing, wrestling, football, baseball, and many other sports. He loved to watch his Detroit Lions and the Idaho Falls Chukars.
Ivan is survived by his loving father, Jose Luis Vega Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Thalia and Abel Vega Jr.; nephew, Rayden Tapia-Vega of Idaho Falls, ID; and many cousins all over.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Angelina Marie Blair-Vega, grandmothers, Margaret Lopez and Josefina Rodriguez; and grandfathers, Mike Vasquez and Abel Vega, Sr.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. A rosary will be held Friday at 6 p.m. with a visitation to follow from 7-8:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU for their care of Ivan.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 25, 2020.