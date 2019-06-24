Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for J. Sorenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? J. Sorenson

1918 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jens Ford Sorenson, 101, of Iona, passed away June 22, 2019, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. He was under the care of his loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice.



Ford was born March 5, 1918, in Richmond, Utah, to Lewis Oliver Sorenson and Fannie Hope Sorenson. He grew up and attended schools in Richmond and graduated from North Cache High School. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in the Phillippines. He was also a VFW Post Commander.



On March 19, 1939, he married Verla Willmore in the Logan, Utah Temple. They made their home in Hibbard, Idaho, before moving to Iona, where they raised their six children for the following 25 years. They were later divorced. Ford worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Idaho Falls School District #91 and retired in 1982. He worked hard his entire life.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a various callings, including as a clerk in a couple of bishoprics, and also as Young Men's President. He was a member of the Iona Posse and enjoyed horses, fishing, dancing, playing cards with his Iona friends, watching his boys play ball, and attending family gatherings. He met with his friends at the North Hiway Cafe almost every morning, and the family would like to thank Roxanne and the staff for their hospitality.



Ford is survived by his daughter, JoAnn (Jerry) Hansen of Iona, ID; son, Delbert "Deb" (Kathy) Sorenson of Iona, ID; son, Marvin Sorenson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Jeanie (Randy) Muir of Idaho Falls; 16 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and two sisters; sons, Michael J. Sorenson and Leanord Ford Sorenson; granddaughter, Sheri'le Hancock; great grandson, Jacob Ford Hansen; and great granddaughter, Kaitlin Manzanares.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Ryan J Reeves of the Iona 5th Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



The family would like to thank the staff of Fairwinds and One Source Hospice for the loving care given to Ford.



