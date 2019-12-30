|
|
|
Jack Lee Koon of Burton, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah; he was 60 years old.
Jack was born October 26, 1959 in Monterey, California to Jack Edgar Koon and Johnnie Mae Hedgecock Koon. He was raised and attended grade schools in Pacific Valley and Pacific Grove, CA, as well as Hibbard and Burton, ID. He attended Madison Jr. High and graduated from Madison High School. At the age of 17 he received his parents' permission to enlist in the US Army; he trained and served in various locations, including Korea. He served honorably and was discharged in 1982 as an Air Traffic Control Specialist. Jack continued his education at The University of Maryland, Central Texas College as well as Boise State University. He worked at Idaho Fresh Pack in Lewisville, ID, at a convenience store while attending school in Boise, then, pursued a career for the United States Postal Service. He was very dedicated to his career, often working after hours. He worked in various positions and locations with the Postal Service that took him throughout the North West Region and to Washington D.C... In Boise, he worked in distribution. In South East Idaho he worked as a Trainer, an Inspector, as an Accounting Budget Technician and Machine Clerk. He was had been Post Master in Ucon, Iona and Idaho Falls and most recently was Post Master in Ririe. Jack genuinely loved the people and communities he served. Jack is survived by his partner, Jake Hamel, sister, Doris Hansen, niece, Jenifer Lynn Hansen, nephew, Karl Gus Hansen all of Rexburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Gus E. Hansen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 and prior to services Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 30, 2019