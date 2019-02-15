Resources More Obituaries for Jack Monson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Monson

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kaye Allan "Jack" Monson, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 13, 2019, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Brio Hospice and his loving family.



Jack was born April 19, 1933, to Henry Walter Monson and Edythe Kathryne Northrop Monson. Jack and his twin sister, Jill, were born in the family's apartment above the Soo Line Railroad Depot in Sanish, North Dakota.



The family moved to Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where Jack enjoyed an adventuresome childhood. Many years later, Jack would tell stories of this time in Minnesota, detailing events, including the first and last names of his childhood friends, the location of their homes, and a description of their personality. Later, the family moved to Minot, North Dakota, where Jack graduated from high school.



Jack joined the Marines in 1953 and served during the Korean War. After his service, he returned to Minot where he graduated from Minot State College. Jack then taught math and science, and met his wife, Janice, while they were both teaching in Medical Lake, Washington. Jack married Janice on June 9, 1962, in St. Anthony, Idaho. The family lived in Spokane for a few years until moving to Idaho Falls where Jack was employed at the INL. He worked for the INL for 30 years, retiring in 1996.



Jack enjoyed hunting and sport shooting. He was a champion trap and pistol shooter. In retirement, Jack loved spending time at Max's gunshop.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Janice of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Thomas Monson of Phoenix, AZ; son, Michael (Christy) Monson of Eugene, OR; daughter, Kathryne (Jerry) Rankin of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Margaret (Eli) Castillo of Portland, OR; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith D. Monson; and his twin sister, Karen "Jill" Wilk.



Services and a Celebration of Life will be held on April 19, 2019, in Idaho Falls. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard at Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho.



The family would like to thank The Gables of Ammon, Brio Hospice and Encompass Home Health for their compassionate caring for Jack and indeed the entire family.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the or a Veteran's .



