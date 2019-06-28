Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Jack Pond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Pond

1930 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jack L Pond, 89 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Teton Post Acute Care.



Jack was born March 31, 1930 in Island Park, thirty minutes after his twin brother Ted. His parents were Newel McCann Pond and Florence Erma Lemmon Pond. In January 1943 his Father Newel passed away. His Mother moved to Tyhee and Jack attended Tyhee and Pocatello Schools. In 1946, the family moved to Rigby and Jack graduated from Rigby High School. In 1948 Jack and his twin brother, Ted as well as his brothers Ray enlisted into the Military, Ray in the Air Force, Jack in the Navy, and Ted in the Army.



After 4 years of service in the Korean War he was honorably discharged in February, 1952. On May 16, 1952 he married Amy L. Holbrook in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In 1954 Jack and Amy moved to Rexburg to attend Ricks College on the GI Bill for one year. In the summer of 1955 they moved to Utah and he attended University of Utah for half a year. At that time he went into business for himself.



Jack was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served in many capacities including YMA, Priesthood Councilors, Boy Scouts Council, Bishop Councilor, Ward Mission Leader, and 13 years as Temple worker and Gospel Doctrine Teacher.



He enjoyed many activities in life which included race car driving, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, and hunting.



He is survived by his wife, Amy L. Pond of Idaho Falls, his sons David L Pond, Idaho Falls, Alan Pond Beaverton, Oregon, and Gary and Sandra Pond, Idaho Falls, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ted L Pond, son, Brian J Pond, daughter, Annette Pond, grandson, Jerad Jimm, grandson Andrew Vert, daughters-in-law, Patricia Ann Bringhurst-Pond and Janis C. Maxfield.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Riverside Ward Chapel, 955 Memorial Dr. Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:15 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.