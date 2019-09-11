|
Jacob Newell "Jake" Campbell, 46, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 9, 2019, at his home.
Jake was born May 10, 1973, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Newell Campbell and Beverly Jean Pratt Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences and Idaho State University.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jake enjoyed writing, and wrote a novel, "The Enemy in Me," which discusses the mental battle with severe Schizoaffective Disorder. He also enjoyed music, playing the guitar, and singing.
Jake is survived by his father, Robert (Ivola) Campbell of Idaho Falls; brother, Taca (Tracie) Campbell of Portales, NM; sisters, Allison (Shane) Hollander of Carrollton, VA, and Emily (Casey) Kelley of Idaho Falls; and aunt, Marcia Pratt of Idaho Falls.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, James and Vesta Pratt and Lenrie and Emily Campbell.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Sand Creek 1st Ward (885 South Boulevard) in Idaho Falls. Burial will be at a later date in the Goshen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to CLUB, Inc., 1820 E. 17th Street #150, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 11, 2019