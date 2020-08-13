Jacob Cornell Johnston, 87, of Ammon, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and The Gables of Idaho Falls.
Jacob was born June 23, 1933, in Wilford, Idaho, to Marion Sinclair Johnston and Wilma Minnie Black. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Teton and graduated from St. Anthony High School. He also attended Ricks College and was later drafted into the U.S. Army.
On May 18, 1956, he married Norma Lee Willyerd in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children. Jacob and Norma lived in Ammon, Idaho. He received his accounting degree from Utah State University and became a Senior Auditor, Department of Energy.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He particularly loved scouting activities with the young men. He and his wife faithfully served two six-month missions for the Church at Martin's Cove in 2005 and 2006. He enjoyed camping with his family at Stanley Lake and Island Park. He liked to grow a big garden and loved sharing his vegetables with neighbors. He also enjoyed beekeeping and shared that interest with his son and grandsons.
Jacob is survived by son, Dennis (Dana) Johnston of West Point, UT; son, Bruce (Paula) Johnston of Amarillo, TX; son, David (Jan) Johnston of Anchorage, AK; son, Michael (Michelle) Johnston of Highland, UT; daughter, Lisa (Kirk) Dyorich of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Joyce (Kay) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID and Diane (Stephen) Wilcken of Rexburg, ID; 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, and his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.