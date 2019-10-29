|
|
|
Jacquelyn Joanne "Jackie" Olson passed away October 27, 2019, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was 87.
Jackie was born March 22, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Peter J. Pankratz and Theodora G. Marschke Pankratz. She grew up and attended schools in Minneapolis and Mountain Lake, graduating as Valedictorian. She attended undergraduate and medical school at the University of Minnesota where she received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in medicine, and later a BS in nursing. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
On December 20, 1952, she married Theodore Alexander "Tod" Olson Jr. in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. They had five children, Thor, Eric, Laurie, Lynn, and John. They made their home in Long Lake, Minnesota, where she encouraged and supported the diverse interests of her kids.
Jackie enjoyed a broad range of interests and activities which included attending estate and yard sales to find antique or underappreciated furniture, which she then restored. She taught courses in ceramics and was also skilled at sewing, quilting, gardening and landscaping. When her illness confined her, she worked crossword puzzles and devoured novels.
She made friends throughout her life due to her gentle, considerate and attentive ways. She will be missed by many.
Jackie is survived by her son, Thor Olson (Poldi Gerard) of Minneapolis, MN; son, Dr. Eric (Rhonda) Olson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Laurie (Richard) Baumgartner of Plymouth, MN; daughter, Lynn (Dan) Munson of Maplewood, MN; son, John (Becky) Olson of Apple Valley, MN; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Theodora Pankratz; husband, Tod Olson; and sisters, Teddy Bell and Marcia Lawrance.
Jackie's long-time wish was to be able to die in her own home. With the help of her close friend, Susan West, the caregivers at Visiting Angels, and the care of the hospice nurses at Hands of Hope, she was able to have her wish while surrounded by the love of friends and family.
Graveside services will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. The family would greatly appreciate if you would share a favorite memory in the online guestbook.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 29, 2019