On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Jadyn Hawk, age 10, passed away at his home.



Jadyn was born May 27, 2009 to Amber Yvonne Goings and Chad Randon Reese Hawk at the Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. He was attending 5th grade at Stoddard Elementary School in Blackfoot.



He was an enthusiastic and energetic child who thoroughly loved Hot Wheels and hot rods. He enjoyed spending time with his dad working on motorcycles and his father's truck (Big Black.) A daredevil in the making, Jadyn would delight his parents and scare his grandparents with his skill on his four-wheeler. He amused us all, but more so his mother, with his ability to climb the unclimbable and elude the inevitable while maintaining that infectious smile. From the time he could crawl he was fascinated with trains and continually reminded us that his dream for his future was to be a train conductor. We will always remember Jadyn for his quick wit, infectious smile and loving heart.



He is survived by his mother Amber and father Chad Hawk (Ashleigh Emery); sisters, Rayna and Kiahnna; grandparents, Blake and Marie Leyba, Jessalyn, Dominik, and Gavin; John and Nancy Moeller, and Stephanie and Kevin Pate; great-grandparents, Hal O'Bryan and Earl Seth; extended family members, Taylor and Brittney Mikesell and their children Dax, Addie and Levi, Chancellor Hawk, C.J. Ray Hawk, Jake and Cherish Dirickson Jocelyn, Jacey, Bryce, Yxo and Declan Dirickson, Paige and Dustin Roberts and their children, Robert and Barbara Telfer, Shayla and Bobby Anderson and their children Angelique, Daniel and Carly, Travis and Kayla Moffat and their children Holly, Jakotah, Paislee and River, and so many more.



Jadyn is preceded in death by his three-great grandmothers; Elaine Hawk, Cindy Leyba and Joyce O'Bryon and his great-grandfather, Russel Goings.



A viewing will be held Thursday May 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho. Funeral services will be the following day, Friday May 8th at 2:00 pm the the funeral home. Flowers or donations may be sent to the Hawker Funeral Home in care of Jadyn Hawk.



