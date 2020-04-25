|
|
|
Jake Boyce, 37, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at EIRMC.
Jake was born September 8, 1982, in Idaho Falls, to Dean Jay Boyce and Donna Jean Cowley Boyce. He was the youngest of four children and grew up in Idaho Falls. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2001.
He worked as Sportsmans Warehouse and Eagle Rock Fabrication.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, biking, hiking, spending time at the cabin in Island Park and scout camp. He liked playing soccer, basketball and golf.
Jake was a fun-loving person who was dearly loved by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his Parents, Dean Jay Boyce and Donna J. Boyce of Idaho Falls; Brother, Jason Dean (Stacie) Boyce of Boise, Idaho; Sister, Jennifer Jean (Mike) Palmer of Lehi, Utah; Brother, Justin Jay (Dia) Boyce of Eagle Mountain, Utah.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Evan and Carma Cowley and Arthur Boyce and Erma Boyce Baird.
Graveside services will be at 12 noon, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Stephen Miller officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 25, 2020