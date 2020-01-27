Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Hamel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Hamel


1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Jake Hamel Obituary
Jake Hamel, artist in every way and long time resident of Rexburg, ID; passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020 at the age of 46. Jake is survived by his parents; sisters Carrie Lindsey, Candy Reeder, and Wendy Roobol; his brother Joseph Hamel; brother in laws Ray Lindsey, and Chris Roobol; 11 nephews, 1 neice; several great nephews and neices. He was predeceased by Jack Koon. Jake was born in Longview, WA on April 25, 1973 to Lovetta Hamel and Rod Chamberlain. He was adopted by Vern Hamel. He was an artist, jewelry craftsman, and had a beautiful voice for singing. In 1999 he met Jack Koon, who was the most important part of his life. It was then that Jake moved to Rexburg, ID. Jake was a devoted companion and dear family member. He often took on difficult and unwanted projects, such as decorating and painting. He frequently helped others with his eye for creativity. He loved his Dogs and was kind to everyone. He could light up a room and give warm soothing comfort with his special smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew Jake. A graveside memorial service will be held later this summer. Condolences may be sent to his family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -