James R. Edwards, 74 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will meet prior to service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com