James Edward "Jim" Knox

1951 - 2019

The Lord called His and our beloved James Edward Knox, "Jim", 67 of St. Anthony, home on March 20, 2019.



Jim was born in Hamilton, OH, to Eugene V. And Barbara LaJune Chambers Knox on December 5, 1951.



The family moved to California when Jim was 6 months old.



Jim was an outstanding athlete, lettering in Football, Basketball and Baseball and was named Athlete of the Year at Bella Vista H.S. In Fair Oaks, CA where he graduated. Baseball was his favorite sport and he was scouted by the Kansas City Royals and played semi-pro for the Condepols M.B.C. Of Madrid, Spain while serving in the Air Force. He continued his love for sports and the outdoors throughout his life. He joked he never had an "off season" between hunting, fishing and golfing. He never tired of sharing that love with others. His special joy was taking his kids and grandchildren with him on these outings and passing along his knowledge. Jim had a strong love for the Lord and nature is where he connected best with His Lord and Savior.



A family move in 1969 landed Jim in Idaho where he attended Idaho State U. There he met the love of his life, Terri Ives, whom he married on May 20, 1972 in St Anthony, Idaho.



Jim joined the U.S. Air force and was stationed at Torrejon A.F.B. Spain, from 1972-1975 where son Jason was born.; 1975-1979 at Travis A.F.B. Where son Nathan was born. After being discharged, they moved back to Idaho to raise their family and where daughter Megan was born. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. He took great pride in them and enjoyed spending time with them.



While in the Air Force, Jim was trained as an Operating Room Technician. He pursued this career path for the next 40+ years was nationally certified and became a Surgical First Assistant. He worked in local area hospitals in St. Anthony, Ashton and Idaho Falls at EIRMC and then Mountain View until his retirement in January 2017.



He is survived by his wife, Terri, Children, Jason (Paula ) Knox, Star ID, Nathan Knox, St. Anthony ID, Megan (Darin) Hibbert, Alta WY., and 9 grandchildren. Sisters, Kathy (Glynn) Jensen, Idaho Falls ID, Cindy (Brad) Inloes, Danville, CA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Barbara Knox and In-laws, Frank "Ex" and Katheryn Ives.



A memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, March 25, at the St. Anthony Community Church Presbyterian. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. on Sunday March 24 at Bert Flamm Mortuary and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military rites will be provided by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 21, 2019