Jim French, 85, of Idaho Falls, died in Blythe, Calif., on April 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo. He grew up and attended school and graduated in St. Louis. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 during the Korean War and served in the submarine service. He was proud to have been selected to serve on the commissioning crew of the USSN. Nautilus, the world's first nuclear submarine.



On March 6, 1953, he married Patsy M. Tolley, of Rigby. They had a son, James P. French, who preceded him in death. They were later divorced.



After his naval service, he attended the University of Colorado for two years. He returned to Idaho and for many years was in the food and beverage business. He ended his career at the INL. He held various administrative, engineering and management positions for over 17 years.



He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. A wake will be held the first week of June at the Elks Lodge to bring his friends together. Published in Post Register on Apr. 19, 2019