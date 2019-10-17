|
|
|
James Royal Griffin, "Fish", 35, passed away October, 12, 2019. He was born June 1, 1984 in Ogden, Utah to James Brett and Shauna Page Griffin. James lived in Utah and Idaho graduating from high school in Boise where he lettered in Football and Basketball.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM in Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. See full obituary and share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 17, 2019