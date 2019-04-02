Resources More Obituaries for James Griffith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Griffith

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James Lloyd Griffith, 75 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Jim was born August 9, 1943 in San Diego, California to Lloyd James Griffith and Vivian Marie Foster Griffith. He was raised in San Leandro, California, graduating from San Leandro High School. He continued his education at Oakland City College and San Jose State University. On June 5, 1970, he married Ann Killian in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 5 children. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served in several capacities including Disaster Coordinator and Scout Master. He worked at Ricks College and BYU-I as an Electronic Technician and Telephone Operations Manager for 36 years retiring in 2005. Jim loved spending time with his family, fishing, bird hunting, camping, studying history and writing. He was a published fictional author and wrote "The Tethered Scalp", "Death Rides the Bannock Trail", "Death Rides the Sacramento" and many more. He was named runner-up in a Walter A. Tompkins writing contest and was a contributing author for QST Ham Radio Magazine. He enjoyed his involvement in the Emergency Communications Network and was an Extra Class Ham Radio Operator. Jim enjoyed inventing and received 2nd place in the North America Science Fair. Jim also loved playing his banjo and organ and belonged to the Oakland City Banjo Band. He is survived by his wife, Ann Killian Griffith of Rigby; daughters, Dana (David) Russell of Ammon, Jenna (Trent) Tracy of Idaho Falls, Jammie (Shad) Matheson of Basalt, Coral Ann Griffith of LaBelle; son Jared James Griffith of LaBelle, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the LaBelle Chapel, 4223 E. 528 N., Rigby. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries