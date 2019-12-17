|
|
|
James Howard Williams, 75, of Ammon, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, as a result of liver failure.
Jim was born on July 13, 1944, in Artesia, California, to Charles Howard and Thelma Egbert Williams. When he was born the doctor didn't think Jim would live through the night, and because the doctor was leaving on vacation, he issued a death certificate for Jim. Not only did Jim survive, he went on to live a wonderful and happy life. Jim grew up in Lincoln, Idaho and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1962. He attended Ricks College, Utah State University, and earned a Master's Degree in guidance and counseling from Brigham Young University.
On July 8, 1966, he married his sweetheart, Colleen Nielsen, in the Idaho Falls Temple and they would remain married for over 53 years. Besides the Lincoln, Ammon, and Iona area, Jim also lived in southern California, Logan and Richmond, Utah, Cheyenne, Wy, and Friendswood, Tx. He believed his greatest accomplishment was his 7 children: LaDawn, Patrese, Derek, Tylynn, Nicole, Devin, and Bethany.
Jim was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Because of his love for the Gospel, Jim's professional career was dedicated to being a well-loved Seminary and Institute teacher. For 30 years, he taught thousands of seminary students at Idaho Falls High School, Claire E. Gale Jr. High, Bonneville High School, and at several Institutes of Religion. He also served as a young missionary for the Church in the Southern California Mission from 1963 to 1965. While he held many callings in the Church, most remember him as a loving Bishop of the Iona 6th Ward in Cloverdale, as well as a member of the Stake Presidency. He and Colleen devoted their retirement years to serving three missions for the Church - as Employment Specialists at the Welfare Services Employment Center in Dallas, Texas, as Outreach Coordinators for the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, and as Housing Coordinators for the Idaho Falls, Idaho mission.
Jim was a true blue BYU sports fan and enjoyed watching and attending as many BYU football and basketball games as possible. He also loved traveling, fishing, and driving on roads he had never been on before. He also volunteered as a member of the Idaho Falls Citizen's Watch Patrol. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Colleen Nielsen Williams of Ammon, ID; his children: LaDawn (Clint) Landon of Rigby, ID, Patrese Taylor of Kaysville, UT, Derek (Candie) Williams of Centerville, UT, Tylynn (Paul) Gardner of Taylorsville, UT, Nicole (Brandon) Glade of Pittsburg, TX, Devin (Shellie) Williams of Austin, TX, and Bethany (Chris) Rice of Oakley, ID; 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would encourage donations be made in Jim's name to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center online at https://ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate/ or mailed to 1415 North Gate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Ammon Stake Center, 2055 So. Ammon Rd with Bishop Garn Herrick officiating. A viewing will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street in Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 17, 2019