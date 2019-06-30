James (Jim) Even Jorde went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26th, 2019 at the age of 83 after an extended illness with cancer. He was at home surrounded by family when he passed on into the Lord's loving presence. Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend to many. He loved to share his faith in Jesus with all who would listen.



Jim was born on September 17th, 1935 in Drayton, North Dakota to Ford and Marie Jorde. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Jorde; seven children, Linda, David, Ronald, Steven, Phillip, Jim (Kristal), and Michael (Didi); seven grandchildren, Hillary, Drew, Rayce, Taylor, Brooke, Mathias, and Chayce; one great-grandchild, Laila; siblings, Michael Jorde (Beverly), Sandy Ebertowski (Gary), Caroline Bosh (George), and Daniel Horski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Marie Jorde, his daughter, Julie Jorde Jenkins, and his brother, Bobby John Horski.



There will be a celebration of life service at a later time yet to be determined.



Jim's family is very appreciative of the outpouring of love expressed to them during this difficult time.



Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, Pocatello, Idaho (208) 233-0686 Published in Post Register on June 30, 2019