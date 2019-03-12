Resources More Obituaries for James Kontes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Kontes

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James Christ Kontes passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 85. He was preceded by his father, Christ; his mother, Mary; his two brothers: Peter and John; and his long-time companion and true love, Victoria Goodman. He will be sorely missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and those who knew him.



A man of many traits he completed apprenticeships in Agriculture and trained as a machinist and carpenter.



James served in the US Army and transferred to the Army Corp of Engineers. He was a major contributor to the Los Angeles Class Nuclear Submarine.



His true passion in life was Geology, which led him to all corners of the world. Within his travels he always knew Firth was his home and the farm was his life. He was a true son of Idaho.



He will always be remembered as the antique car guy and his love for his cats.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Bonneville Humane Society, 444 N. Eastern Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402.



Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, with a visitation following until 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries