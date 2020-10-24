Our remarkable son, husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away Wednesday, October 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, after suffering from a broken hip and Dementia.
James Gerald Kraupp was born December 20, 1937 in Meade, Weld, Colorado, a small town 4 1/2 miles east of Longmont, to Joseph Aloyisius Kraupp and Julia Emelia Smith Kraupp, the fifth child, and the second child to live. Dad was baptized six days later into the Roman Catholic faith; being given the Saints Name of "Nicholas." In his younger years he served as an alter boy at the Holy Rosary Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Dad started his life out on the farm until 1941, when his father went to work for the Pacific Railroad and the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, O.E. Bell Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School; graduating in 1956.
On March 15, 1958, he married the love of his life, our mom, Bonnie Ann Jones. In their 62 years of marriage they brought four beautiful children into the world. First came, Synthia "Sindi" Ann. Two years later Anntoinette "Toni" J. arrived. It took Dad four years to get his football player, Troy James. After another six years, the family's five pound football arrived, a son, Brady Gerald.
Throughout the 1950's, and until the mid-1960's, Dad worked for various grocery stores, Baldwin's Food King, Earl's IGA, and Albertson's Inc. For about nine months in 1963, Dad worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance, insuring that he was his own best customer. During the tax season starting in 1965, Dad went to work for H&R Block doing tax consulting, preparation, and servicing, continuing for many years doing family and friends taxes in April for a small fee. That same year until 1973, Dad managed the Outdoorsman. While managing the Outdoorsman Dad was a prominent figure in the local ski community, where he made many friends in the store, on the snow hills, and at featured events. From 1973 to 1975, Dad managed the Northgate Cyclery and in 1975, Dad had an opportunity to start his career at the INL Nuclear Site in Arco, Idaho. So he started with Westinghouse Electric at NRF, first as a Reproduction Operator in the print shop. In 1979, he became an Armed Guard working for the Security Services at NRF. In 1980, and for the next 19 years he worked in Operations Material Control, setting up many inventory programs. He retired in 1999. In 2000, he decided to make some extra cash and so he got a job with REGIS Inventory Services, doing that for another ten years, part time, just to stay busy.
Dad always enjoyed watching the Seahawks, swimming in the condo swimming pool with the grandkids, playing golf on family trips to Afton, Wyoming, and Island Park. He loved for Yellowstone and making family memories in the park, and passing that love on to his kids, which is being carried out by his grandchildren. He loved reading whatever he could get his hands on. This past year, when it got too difficult for him to go to the Public Library, his grandson bought him a Kindle and he would sit in his recliner and read all day long ignoring whatever was going on around him. He enjoyed crossword and word search in the morning paper.
We will always remember Dad as a stern but loving Dad. His love for Mom was endless and a testament to how much a husband can love his wife. We will always love and remember him.
Dad is survived by the love of his life for 62 years, Bonnie Ann Jones Kraupp; his children, Synthia Ann Crowton (Robert) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Anntoinette J. Welch (Richard) of Rigby Idaho; Troy James Kraupp of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Brady Gerald Kraupp of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way in April of 2021.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kraupp, Jr. (1932); twin brothers, John and Martin Kraupp (1935); a sister, Virginia Kraupp (1937); a niece, Amy Jane Kraupp (1970); a daughter, Nicole Geri Kraupp (1972); mother-in-law, Belva Ann Andamson Jones Saxton (1979); father, Joseph Aloyisius Kraupp (1981); mother, Julia Emelia Smith Kraupp (1988); younger brother, Richard LeRoy Kraupp (1997); father-in-law, Aaron LaVern Jones (1997); a nephew, Jeffrey Scott Kraupp (2006); and his older brother, Jacob Frank Kraupp (2013).
The Family would like to give a Special Thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Chelsy, John, Cindy, Anita, and Tara. Thank you all for the special interest and care you gave our Dad during this difficult time of COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of James G. Kraupp to the Dementia Society of America
to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate
.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com