1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James "Jim" Howard Louk, passed away May 24, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Jim was born on October 4, 1938, in Iona, Idaho, to Joe Louk and Bertha Louk.



He worked for several years as a night watchman for Idaho Livestock Auction. The last years prior to his retirement he worked for Johnson Brothers Cabinet Shop.



On January 10, 2004, he married the love of his life, Loretta. They have spent many years traveling and spending time together.



Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting. His best days were the days he was able to get in a golf game.



He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; brother, Tom Louk of Iona, ID; sister, Helen Scheer of Three Forks, MT;



many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Thomas Snouffer.



Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Iona Cemetery.



Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Iona Cemetery.