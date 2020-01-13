|
|
|
James Michael Miller (Mike) was a kind and caring man who passed away at 74 on Monday January 6, 2020 at the Saint Alphonsus Reginal Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
Mike was the second boy born to James M and Helen M Miller on December 12, 1945 at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco, Ca. He grew-up in May, Idaho on the Horn Ranch and attended school in May and graduated from Challis High School in 1964. Throughout his high school years, he played football, competed in wrestling, track and rodeo.
In 1966, Mike was drafted into the Army. He had his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington and then was deployed to Vietnam stationed at the Long Bi?nh Post. He returned in 1968 and was stationed at Fort Collins, Colorado where he was discharged.
After Mike returned from the Army, he attended Cal-Poly College and developed his skills in horseshoeing and worked across Idaho and Montana for many years as a skilled and reputable farrier.
In 1975, Mike settled down in the Twin Fall/Wendell area where he continued to shoe horses and worked for the State Highway Department. In 1999 after 15 years of service with the State, he retired and returned to Challis to be close to his family and spend more time hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
In 2017, Mike's health began to deteriorate due to Diabetes and Parkinson's and he moved to Boise and lived at the Boise Samaritan Village. Mike was very appreciative of all the care givers during this difficult time.
Survivors include brother Kenneth Miller, nephew Jim Miller and his wife Maris, niece Brenda Miller Dixon and her husband Todd, great-niece Allie Drue Dixon and cousin Lloyd Crawshaw.
Mike's family would like to thank his lifelong friends and family for the support and love they have given Mike.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 13, 2020