Resources More Obituaries for James Puetz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James "Jim" Puetz

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James "Jim" Douglas Puetz, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 2, 2019, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community.



Jim was born September 13, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Henry Walter Puetz and Helen Polk Puetz. He grew up fishing and playing on the beach with his brother and attended schools in Newport, Oregon. He later attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He was a graduate of Officers' Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant J.G. during the Vietnam War.



Jim met Margie Sue Donnell while attending Linfield College and they were married on April 24, 1968, in Brussels, Belgium. To this union were born two children: Darren and Lisa. Jim worked as an Investigator for the U.S. Department of Defense and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Jim and Sue eventually made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, poker night, country music, and the camaraderie of friends, family, and his ATO brothers. He loved playing with his children and grandchildren and attending Chukars games. He was a member of the Catholic Church.



Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sue Puetz; son, Darren (Brandy) Puetz; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Pelletier; brother, Gary Puetz; sister, Christine Puetz; sister, Lisa MacPherson; and six grandchildren, Kailee, Karlee, Jessi, Caden, Tyson, and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.). The family will visit with friends on Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park with military rites performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries