James was born November 24, 1927, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Seikichi Sato and Hiro Saito Sato. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Osgood Elementary School and Ammon High School. He went on to join the United States Army and served honorably in World War II.



On March 9, 1948, he married Darlene Marie Ackerman in Walla Walla, Washington. Together they raised seven children: Vickie, Sandra, Patricia, Kerry, Linda, Michael, and DeNise. James and Darlene made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where James was a mechanic at various dealerships and later became an auto-mechanic teacher at Shelley High School, from where he retired.



James was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He also loved to square dance.



James is survived by his loving children, Vickie Lynne (Dan, deceased) McCord of Idaho Falls, ID, Sandra Lee (Rick) Kirn of Rochester, MN, Patricia Kay (Dave, deceased) Simmons of Roy, UT, Kerry Louise (Rick, deceased) Wessells of Idaho Falls, ID, Linda Marie (John) Swendsen of Idaho Falls, ID, Michael James (Marilyn Shaw) Sato of Idaho Falls, ID, and DeNise Adrienne (John Cullen) Cherry of Shelley, ID; brother, Kenneth Sato of Idaho Falls, ID; 24 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents; seven sisters; grandsons, Brock Allen Cherry and Rory Dewaine Neddo; and sons-in-law, Rick McAtee and Dan McCord.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fielding Memorial Park, where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to donate to the Idaho Falls Food Bank.



