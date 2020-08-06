James Lester Schreiber, 83, of Denver Colorado, passed July 31st, 2020 at Belleview Suites Assisted Living where he was a resident. Jim lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho for over 50 years with his lovely wife Barbara and recently moved to Denver in 2017 after the passing of his wife. Jim was born and raised in Illinois with 2 brothers Don and David, he joined the Marines after graduating from High School and spent his military training in Camp Pendleton California. He then moved to Denver Colorado where he worked for Western Airlines and where he met Barbara, they were married for over 51 years and raised 3 children. Shortly after getting married they moved to Idaho Falls where he continued to work for Delta Airlines at the Idaho Falls Airport. Jim was very devoted to his family, he was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls and devoted a great deal of time to his church studies and he always put others before himself. Some of his favorite things to do in his free time were camping, hiking, and just spending time in the outdoors. He loved spending all of his time with his family, he was the sweetest man who never missed a moment with his granddaughters. Our lives will never be the same, he will be missed and loved forever.
He leaves behind 3 children, John of Parker Colorado, Julie and Mark of Southern California; 3 grandchildren: Makenzie Eden, Ketzia and Makenna Schreiber; 1 great grandson Luka Eden and his brother Don Schreiber of Southern California