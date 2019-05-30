Resources More Obituaries for James Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Smith

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Thursday May 2, 2019 James P. Smith loving father and grandfather passed away at his home at the age of 77.



James was born August,24 1941 in Arkansas to Stella Mae Walker and James Marcus Smith. James received his G.E.D served in the military and was a Vietnam veteran. James went on to marry Martha Lee Dodd, they had two children, they then divorced and James went on to pursue a job as a Chemical Coating Specialist at the Westinghouse Naval Reactors facility, he would receive the nick name (The Atomic Painter) as well as receiving many excellence awards. He then went on to marry Shirlene Cunningham of Pocatello Idaho, they however did not end up having children. James then retired from the Naval facility after working there from 1979-2004. He was known as (smitty) and (The Fireman) to his friends. He also loved Bluegrass music; his favorite song was "Will the circle be unbroken" by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.



James was preceded in death by his mother Stella Mae Walker, Father James Marcus Smith, Sister Billie Wargo, Sister Mary Brown, and Granddaughter Leather Brooke Smith.



He is Survived by his Daughter Regenia McLaughlin, and Son in Law Terry McLaughlin, His Granddaughter Lacey Neal, Brother Roy Wayne Johnson, Sister Marie Byrnes and a Step Brother Leon.



James will be taken to Dogwood Cemetery in Missouri and buried on top of his mother at a later date and time.