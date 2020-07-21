James R. Stevenson, 81, of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on July 20, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim was born on January 31, 1939, to Leroy and Esther Stevenson.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime. Jim's unit of the 9th Bombardment Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base won the Outstanding Unit Award, which at the time was the highest peacetime award. Jim completed a two year course in agronomy at Penn State University. After working at several golf courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Jim was appointed as superintendent at Berwick Golf Course in Pennsylvania.
On April 5, 1959, Jim married DeLeith (Dee) Andreason. Jim and Dee had two children, Marie and Todd. In 1980, Jim and Dee moved to Idaho. Jim started working for the Bureau of Reclamation, located at the Ririe Dam and earned his retirement after 32 years.
Jim is survived by DeLeith his beloved wife of 61 years; his children: Marie (Eric) Strom of Idaho Falls, ID; Todd (Angela) Stevenson of Randolph, Ohio; his grandchildren: Nichole Smith, Tiffany (Timmy) Markham, Amanda Birch, Matthew (Kylee) Gardner, Christopher Stevenson; and his brother, Alan Stevenson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Dianne of Mill Hall, PA.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.