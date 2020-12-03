James William Yeary 74, eldest child of James Herbert Yeary and Ordeen (nee Hansen) Yeary, born on January 20, 1946, peacefully passed away from natural causes on November 30 of this year. He was born in Jackson, Wyoming and grew up in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1964. He is survived by Patty, his loving wife of nearly 52 years, and his brothers David (Idaho Falls) and Clifford (Portland, OR). He leaves behind to mourn him a namesake nephew, three nieces and many cousins to whom he remained in close contact throughout his life. He was a loyal friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, a deeply missed niece, Dionne, and a much-loved younger brother, Thomas.



Following high school, James graduated from Stephens-Henager Business College in Ogden, Utah, and accepted employment as a business machine repair technician in Southern California, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Anne McCarthy, whom he married in late December, 1968. Always living in Southern California, they eventually made Orange, California their permanent home, while frequently returning to visit family and lifelong friends in southeastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. Patty was a pillar of support as he pursued a variety of business and professional interests at various stages in his life. Among his varied careers, he was also a transit official and a television video news editor. Among his hobbies, a passion for old radios and old radio programs never left him. For so many of us, the world will never be the same without him.



Due to the Covid crisis and restrictions, no services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store